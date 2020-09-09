Funeral for fallen police detective moved to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has confirmed the funeral this week for a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty has been moved to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The funeral had been set to be held at St. John Cathedral downtown, but it has been moved to the arena.

No official announcement has been made yet.

But some of those close to planning for the funeral say the service has been moved to accommodate more people while, at the same time, allowing for more social distancing in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The website for the funeral home also reflects the change in location.

Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz (courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police)

Last week, detective James Skernivitz was shot and killed in a car working undercover with another man sources say was an informant.

Three teens have been arrested and charged with aggravated murder. Records also show the shooting happened during an “attempted robbery.”

The funeral is set for Friday at 10AM.

