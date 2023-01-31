CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians have shared the funeral arrangements for longtime Cleveland baseball superfan John Adams.

On Monday, the Guardians announced that Adams, whose drum beat became a staple at Cleveland games since 1973, died at the age of 71.

Calling hours will be Friday, Feb. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ferfolia Funeral Home, 356 West Aurora Road in Sagamore Hills.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, E. 9th Street and Superior Avenue NE in Cleveland. Services will begin at 10 a.m.

The community is invited to John J. Adams Scholarship Fund, which he established to help support students, individuals and organizations in the arts. Learn more about how to donate here.