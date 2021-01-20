Funeral arrangements released for Toledo officer shot and killed in the line of duty

*Watch our previous report on Officer Brandon Stalker above.*

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — Funeral arrangements have been released for a Toledo police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday.

Brandon Stalker’s funeral will be held at University of Toledo’s Savage Arena at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only family, friends and law enforcement can attend.

Douglas Rd. will be closed from Dorr St. to University Hills Blvd. beginning that morning.

Officials said route information for the procession is still being finalized at this time.

Stalker was 24 years old. He leaves behind a fiancé and two children, a 7-year-old and 3-month-old. He joined the police department in July of 2018.

A memorial account has been set up in his name at Toledo Police Federal Credit Union.