WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – Funeral arrangements have been made for the Town and Country Fire District firefighter who was killed in a Wayne County crash earlier this week.

Lt. Philip Wigal, 35, was responding to a minor crash near state Route 301 in Wayne County when a commercial vehicle hit a fire truck and trooper’s cruisers, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Wigal and a trooper were also struck.

Wigal died at the scene.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene on Oak Hill Road in Wooster. According to his obituary, visitation hours will be Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

He will be buried at West Salem Cemetery.

The family is also encouraging those who have memories with Wigal to share them on the funeral home’s website.