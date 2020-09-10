Funeral arrangements announced for Cleveland police officer Nicholas Sabo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Cleveland Police Officer Nicholas Sabo.

The 39-year-old took his own life on September 4. His death happened the same night Detective James Skernivitz was shot and killed while working undercover on the city’s west side.

According to his obituary, Sabo leaves behind a wife and four children. He served in Cleveland’s Fourth District after joining the department in 2013.

His funeral service will be held on September 16 at 11 a.m. at Holy Name Church at 8328 Broadway Avenue in Cleveland. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m.

Inurnment will be at Resthaven Memory Garden Cemetery located at 3700 Center Road in Avon.

The Cleveland Police Foundation is also collecting donations for his family.

