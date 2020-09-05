Funeral arrangements announced for Cleveland police detective killed in the line of duty

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home has released preliminary funeral arrangements for Cleveland police detective James Skernivitz.

The veteran officer was killed in the line of duty on the city’s west side Thursday night while working undercover. Another man also died in the shooting.

According to his obituary, Skernivitz leaves behind a wife and three children. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family in support of their education would be greatly appreciated.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home located at 18149 Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. Masks and social distancing are required.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland. A start time has not been scheduled yet.

FOX 8 will provide additional updates as they become available.

