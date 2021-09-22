Funeral arrangements announced for Cleveland Bishop Anthony Pilla

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has announced the funeral arrangements for Bishop Emeritus Anthony Pilla, who recently died at the age of 88.

Vespers are being held on Sept. 27 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland at 3 p.m., with a wake continuing until 7 p.m. Then a funeral mass is taking place at the same spot Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.

Father Edward Estok, of St. Albert the Great Parish in North Royalton, is giving the homily at the mass, while Bishop Edward C. Malesic is set to be the main celebrant.

An interment is taking place at Resurrection Chapel at the cathedral.

The event is going to be live streamed.