CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Funeral arrangements and a GoFundMe account have been announced for a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy that died after a shooting at a mobile home park.

According to Fox 8’s sister station, WDTN, a visitation for 41-year-old Deputy Matthew Yates will be held Sunday, July 31 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Christian Church located at 3638 Middle Urbana Road.

The funeral service will then be held Monday at noon.

Clark County offices will be closed to the public on the day of the funeral to allow employees to attend.

Yates was responding to an incident at a mobile home on Sunday when he was shot. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Courtesy: Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Yates was a 15-year police veteran.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help support Yate’s family.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all American and State of Ohio flags to be lowered in honor of Yates until the deputy’s burial.

For more information on funeral arrangements, click here.