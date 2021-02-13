Fundraiser started for Rocky River autobody shop owner following devastating fire

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — After a devastating fire broke out at Mason Auto Body and Mechanical Ship on Lake Road in Rocky River early Friday morning, the owner is left to pick up the pieces.

Gary Mason has owned the shop for 47 years and relatives say he lost everything, from vintage cars to motorcycles and computers to five beloved cats in the blaze.

Mason reportedly has no insurance and suffered a stroke eight months ago, after yet another fire at his rental property, which was ruled accidental.

A GoFundMe account is now set up for Mason, who was planning to eventually sell the garage for retirement.

FOX 8 also learned the property was designated as a historical landmark in Ohio.