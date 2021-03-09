Fundraiser launched to raise reward money for tips in case of missing Mansfield mom

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Melinda Kay Davis hasn’t been seen or heard from since February 25.

The 33-year-old mother of four was last seen on her way to a home on Cliffside Drive in Mansfield, where her ex-boyfriend lived.

Melinda Davis (Courtesy: GoFundMe)

Later that day, police in Shelby took a missing persons report for Davis.

Police in Shelby asked the Richland County Sheriff’s Office to check the home on Cliffside Drive.

Davis was not there, nor was her ex-boyfriend John Henry Mack Jr.

John Henry Mack (Photo courtesy: Richland County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant and later an arrest warrant for Mack Jr., 43, for kidnapping.

He was arrested Friday, March 5, and arraigned the same day on a single kidnapping charge.

He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

Davis has not been found and neither has her car.

Her family and friends are looking for help in the case.

They’ve donated $3,000 as a reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

They’re hoping other people will come forward to donate to that reward as well to help gain more interest in the case.

They also want to find Melinda’s vehicle.

It’s a Black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with Ohio plates JGZ8921.

They believe it contains crucial evidence that could help keep the suspect in jail.

Mack Jr. has another hearing scheduled on March 25.

Melinda has tattoos on both arms, wrists, and shoulders.

She’s 5’0, 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at (419)-524-2412.

Here is a link to a GoFundMe to help raise reward money.