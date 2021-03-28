Fundraiser held for family of missing boy as search resumes

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Community members and family friends gathered over the weekend in Ohio to raise money for the family of one of two missing children as the search for their bodies along the Ohio River continued for another weekend.

Organizers said they hoped Saturday’s event at Stonie’s Pub in Cincinnati would raise enough money to cover the costs of the celebration of life and funeral of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore, but the event also focused on celebrating the impact the little boy had on those around him.

Meanwhile, crews resumed the river search in the Lawrenceburg, Indiana area for the bodies of Lattimore and 6-year-old James Hutchinson.