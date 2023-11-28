CLEVELAND (WJW) — The city of Cleveland is moving forward with plans to transform 35-acres of currently overgrown riverside behind the Tower City complex, into what developers are calling a new ‘front porch’ to the city.

Monday night, city council approved legislation authorizing the city to apply for and accept funding to implement the Bedrock Development Project, aka Cleveland Riverfront Masterplan.

The vision is to turn the area into public park space, restaurants and retail; reconnecting downtown to the riverfront.

“We are setting the legal groundwork with Bedrock to start work on the riverfront,” said Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormick. “But also to develop new and innovative financing options that do not impact Mrs. Smith’s snow removal or police response budget, but creates new revenue to get the projects done.”

While some say this project is long overdue, others are concerned about possible effects a brand new riverfront could have on other parts of the city, in the form of less funding and gentrification.

Rendering courtesy city of Cleveland

McCormick made clear “The money generated from downtown, can be used anywhere in the city of Cleveland.”

Mera Cardenas is the executive director of the non-profit, Canalway Partners, the same company that built Cleveland’s Towpath Trail.

She agrees, the rebranding of Cleveland’s riverfront can only result in positive growth for all.

“As this development comes, all development comes along the river, it increases the quality of life for all Clevelanders,” she said.

Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2024.