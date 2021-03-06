Fund established to support siblings of 6-year-old Middletown boy allegedly killed by mom

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Middletown community members and local organizations are raising money to support the loved ones of 6-year-old James Hutchinson.

According to a release from Middletown City School District, the “James You Are Loved” Memorial Fund at First Financial Bank is intended to help Hutchinson’s two siblings, Rachel and Lucas.

The district says 100 percent of the donations received will go to the siblings.

The fund was made possible by Middletown City School District, Middletown Police Department, the City of Middletown and other faith-based support groups in the area.

Memorial fund creators hope the proceeds will make a difference in the lives of Hutchinson’s siblings.

“Every child is deserving of love. As a Middie family, we loved James dearly and we will continue to love Rachel and Lucas. There is hope for a brighter future,” Marlon Styles, Jr., Superintendent of Middletown City School District, said in the press release.

How to make a donation:

Visit or send an e-check to any First Financial Bank Branch using the name “James You Are Loved Memorial Fund.”

Mail a physical check to Middletown City School District, One Donham Plaza, 4th Floor, Middletown, OH 45042 to the attention of “James You Are Loved Memorial Fund.”

Make a donation online

James Hutchinson, 6 (left), Brittany Gosney, 29 (top right), and James Hamilton, 42 (bottom right). Courtesy: Middletown Police Dept. via Twitter

Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother, Brittany Gosney, 29, last Sunday. Authorities say she told investigators her son was killed at a park in southern Preble County when he grabbed for a vehicle door and was dragged as she drove away.

Police believe Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, dumped the body into the river last weekend.

They were both charged Friday. Gosney indicted on 16 counts, including murder and corpse abuse, and Hamilton was indicted on three counts of kidnapping, abduction, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.