WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – Inside the Wayne County Dog Shelter in Wooster, lives a 3.5-year-old, tan and white, frisky, smart and very handsome Husky pit bull mix.

So, what else to name him, but Handsome?

“We looked at him and said, ‘You are so handsome.’ And that was it. We didn’t have to look any further for a name.”

Customer care specialist Kate Mick says, Handsome came in as a stray in September of 2020, was briefly adopted, then returned to the shelter two years ago, making him the longest-running resident at the shelter.

When Handsome first arrived, workers here say he was skinny, and frail. Now he is a solid 62 pounds and all muscle.

Workers saying someone or a couple with a willingness to train Handsome would be an ideal fit. He needs somebody that has the time and patience.

“I mean, he is, he’s going to take some training, but he’s full of love. I mean, seeing all the staff members, he has every staff member here wrapped around his finger. A true gentleman with a face and name to match still waiting on his forever home. And if he finds the person that’s willing to take, you know, take the time to work with him, they’re going to see one of the greatest dogs you could come across.”

Contact the shelter here.