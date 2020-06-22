Full contact sports can hold practice but are still not allowed to have games in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Contact sports in Ohio can resume starting Monday, June 22.

The announcement was made in the briefing from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office last week.

Remember, June 22nd is the day contact practice may begin, but it will be up to local sports organizers and high school leaders on when it is the best time to proceed. Training guidance will be updated soon and will be available on the https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 18, 2020

That includes football, basketball, and lacrosse.

However, the guidelines say competitive games and tournaments are still not allowed.

They include daily symptom checks and masks when attending to an injured player.

Guidelines also include limiting shared equipment and sanitizing equipment that has to be shared in between use.

Click here to read the full list of guidelines from the State

Skills training for all sports in the state were permitted to resume on May 26.

Those protocols for preventing the spread of COVID-19 included maintaining social distance; no additional spectators; avoiding physical contact like high fives and huddles; no congregating before or after practice; and coaches, players, and guardians performing a symptom check before going to training.

