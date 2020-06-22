COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Contact sports in Ohio can resume starting Monday, June 22.
The announcement was made in the briefing from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office last week.
That includes football, basketball, and lacrosse.
However, the guidelines say competitive games and tournaments are still not allowed.
They include daily symptom checks and masks when attending to an injured player.
Guidelines also include limiting shared equipment and sanitizing equipment that has to be shared in between use.
Click here to read the full list of guidelines from the State
Skills training for all sports in the state were permitted to resume on May 26.
Those protocols for preventing the spread of COVID-19 included maintaining social distance; no additional spectators; avoiding physical contact like high fives and huddles; no congregating before or after practice; and coaches, players, and guardians performing a symptom check before going to training.
Here are the latest stories from FOX 8
- Full contact sports can hold practice but are still not allowed to have games in Ohio
- Teen adds hilarious ‘additional instructions’ for Amazon delivery woman; she followed them to a tee
- Cavaliers’ Kevin Love receives Arthur Ashe Courage Award
- Theodore Roosevelt statue will be removed from the front steps of the Museum of Natural History
- Man on motorcycle killed in Stark County crash