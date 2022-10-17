(WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of the fugitives of the week who are suspected in a string of robberies across the Cleveland area.

Jesse Matthews and Deja Granger are wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy, grand theft, felonious assault (x2), robbery, aggravated theft (x4), failure to comply to police order (x2), felonious assault on a police officer (x2), according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals.

The release says that while they were fleeing from one of the robberies, they are suspected of striking a police officer and their vehicle.

Matthews is about 6′ 1″ tall and weighs about 203 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Granger is about 5′ 3″ inches and weighs about 220 lbs.

They were last known to be living in the Cleveland area.

If you have information that can lead to their arrest, call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or send a web tip here.