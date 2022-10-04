** See prior coverage in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A fugitive shot by federal agents after he drew a gun on them at the Steelyard Commons Walmart in December 2020 has pleaded guilty.

Dewayne M. Taylor, 33, entered his guilty pleas in federal court on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Northern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney’s Office told FOX 8.

He’s now set for sentencing in January 2023 on his indicted charges, including forcibly resisting a federal officer, brandishing a firearm in a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

There was no plea agreement, the spokesperson said.

In 2020, Taylor was wanted on an arrest warrant for several burglaries in Pennsylvania, according to his criminal affidavit. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Dec. 11 that year caught up with Taylor at the Cleveland shopping center.

When Taylor noticed the deputies, he jumped into his vehicle and drove out of view. When he drove back into view, he pointed a firearm at one of the officers. Officers then fired on him, striking him in the shoulder. He was transported to a hospital and later released and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio, told FOX 8 that federal agents had previously tracked Taylor to New Mexico, where he also pulled a gun on agents.

“They took a fugitive off the streets who was willing to put lives at risk in broad daylight in one of the busiest shopping centers in the city of Cleveland. That’s a success for our collaboration,” Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard said in December 2020.