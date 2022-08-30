EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday arrested a fugitive wanted since January for murder.

Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, was wanted for aggravated murder, attempted murder, aggravated burglary and felonious assault, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals office.

On Tuesday morning, members of NOVFTF located Sparks sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot near the 26500 block of Brush Avenue in Euclid and arrested him, the release says.

Officials say that on Jan. 5, Sparks allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Bedford Heights apartment and snuck into her bedroom. That’s when police say he woke her up then allegedly shot her friend Zaire Montez Garrett, 25, in the back of the head.

The release says the bullet passed through Garrett and hit the woman. She survived but Garrett later died at the hospital.

Sparks allegedly fled the scene and had been on the run since, officials say.

“The fear this fugitive brought to the families of these victims is unimaginable. He belongs behind bars,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said. “Hopefully, these families have some peace knowing he is not out on the streets any longer.”