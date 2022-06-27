AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of a fugitive wanted on felony charges, including dog fighting.

Ronald Smith, 39, is wanted by the United States Marshals Service on charges for possessing and training a dog for purposes of animal fighting as well as drug and gun charges, according to a press release.

According to US Marshals, there were numerous dogs seized from addresses in Akron associated with Smith, who officials says is suspected of playing a role in a larger dog fighting ring.

Smith is 6′ 4″ and weighs about 220 lbs. He was last known to be living in the Akron and Cleveland areas.

Anyone with information concerning Ronald Smith can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip here.