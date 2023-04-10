BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A 29-year-old man is wanted by federal agents for attempted murder after a shooting at the Miles Road Amazon warehouse.

The suspect, 29-year-old Samuel Oliver, is described as a Black man standing 5-foot-2 and weighing about 230 pounds. Oliver is known to frequent the Cleveland area, according to a news release from U.S. Marshals.

Oliver, an employee of the Miles Road Amazon facility, is believed to have shot a coworker after an argument on Jan. 13. He fled before Bedford Heights police officers arrived, according to the release.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED (866-492-6833). Tips can also be provided online via the U.S. Marshals website.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information that leads to Oliver’s capture.