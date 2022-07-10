Chris Johnson is the Fugitive of the Week (Credit: US Marshals)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force needs any information that would lead to the capture of The Fugitive of the Week.

Chris Johnson, 28, is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Akron Police Department for murder charges.

Johnson is the last remaining suspect tied to the 2017 murder of Brandon Belleville, 18. Three others have already been convicted for their roles in Belleville’s death.

Johnson is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 180 lbs. He was last known to be living in the Akron area.

If you know Johnson’s whereabouts, call 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip here. NOVFTF is offering a reward for anyone who can help.