LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A suspect wanted for murder in Lorain is now the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force’s fugitive of the week.

Joshua Martinez, 24, is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Lorain Police Department who say he allegedly shot and killed 37-year-old Gerardo Massari on Saturday.

Martinez is 5’6″ and weighs about 126 lbs. He was last known to be living in the Lorain and Cleveland areas.

If anyone has information on Martinez whereabouts, call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or send a web tip here.