Help needed to find woman wanted for murder of mother in front of children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — An increase in reward money is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the Fugitive of the Week.

30-year-old Cierra Mack is wanted for the September 11, 2021, murder of 28-year-old Chiffion Jefferson who was allegedly shot and killed in front of her three young children in Cleveland, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Mack stands at 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 145 lbs.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information.

If you have information, call the NOVFTF tipline at 1-866-4WANTED or send a web tip here.

Family, friends, and associates of Mack are reminded that providing assistance or aiding Mack can result in criminal charges.

