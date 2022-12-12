The founder and former CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, according to authorities.

The Attorney General for the Bahamas said in a statement Monday that the Royal Bahamas police arrested the Bankman-Fried after the U.S. notified them of criminal charges against the ex-billionaire, noting that the U.S. “likely” to request extradition.

“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public’s trust and broken the law,” said Attorney General Ryan Pinder.

Pinder said the Bahamas will continue its own investigations into the failed cryptocurrency platform while the U.S. pursues its charges against Bankman-Fried.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said authorities in the Bahamas arrested the ex-billionaire after New York shared a sealed indictment with the island nation’s government.

“We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time,” Williams said in a Twitter statement.

Bankman-Fried is in the Bahamas amid controversy over calls for him to testify before the Senate Banking Committee.

While Bankman-Fried is set to testify virtually before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, he has refused to commit to appearing before the Senate.

Lawmakers are looking to get Bankman-Fried to testify at hearings about the collapse of FTX.