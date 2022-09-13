NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – An ongoing problem appears to be getting worse in one local school district.

Doorbell video shows at least five cars blowing past a North Ridgeville school bus on Lear Nagle Road early Tuesday morning.

“I don’t know what is going through those drivers’ minds when it is very clear they need to stop,” said North Ridgeville City Schools operation manager Matthew Yunker.

Yunker said every single bus in the district is equipped with a camera, but it’s still not enough.

“It’s frustrating. I know it’s the beginning of the school year, but it’s not a new thing. It’s something we’ve been preaching for years,” said Yunker.

North Ridgeville police said there were multiple reports of vehicles illegally passing stopped school buses on Tuesday morning alone.

This comes less than a month after city council passed legislation giving the city some of the harshest penalties in Northeast Ohio to violators.

Right now, those penalties include a minimum fine at $350, up to a maximum of $1,000 plus court costs.

It’s not just school buses. Yunker said the district is also dealing with drivers speeding through school zones before and after school.

“Whether or not students are riding buses, walking or riding a bike, there are reasons school zones are in place. And there are reasons for flashing lights on school zone signs or flashing lights on those school buses,” said Yunker.