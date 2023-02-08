Warning: Images are graphic.

CAPE COD, Mass. (KFOR/Storyful) – A frozen shark washed ashore on a Cape Cod beach after the area experienced record cold weather, with temperatures dipping to -8 degrees in Dennis, Massachusetts on Saturday, where the shark was found.

Photo courtesy: Amie Medeiros @capeimagesbyamie

Amie Medeiros captured photos of the frozen shark, that appeared to have bite marks on its side, which could have contributed to its death or happened postmortem.

Photo courtesy: Amie Medeiros @capeimagesbyamie

Shark biologist John Chisolm tweeted, “It’s a Porbeagle shark. It looks like the same one that washed up a week ago and has been moved around the area by the big tides.”

Photo courtesy: Amie Medeiros @capeimagesbyamie

Unfortunately, when Chisolm went to Cold Storage Beach to measure the frozen shark in order to compare it to the previous shark death, “Someone took the tail, dorsal fin, pectoral fin and what was left of the teeth,” he stated, as seen in photos here.

According to Cape Wide News, Medeiros’ discovery of the frozen shark was reported to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.