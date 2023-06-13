(WJW) – Frozen fruit sold at Walmart stores across the country have been recalled this week, FDA officials say.

According to the FDA, Willamette Valley Fruit Co. voluntarily recalled frozen fruit packages containing strawberries grown in Mexico over possible Hepatitis A contamination.

There have been no reported illnesses at this time.

The packages were sold under the Great Value brand at Walmart stores between Jan. 24 and June 8 in several states, including Ohio.

The following products have been recalled:

Great Value Sliced Strawberries (64oz)

Lot Best By 4018305 7/19/2024 4019305 7/20/2024

Great Value Mixed Fruit (64oz)

Lot Best By Lot Best By 4024205 7/25/2024 4033305 8/3/2024 4025305 7/26/2024 4034305 8/4/2024 4032305 8/2/2024 4035305 8/5/2024

Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend (40oz)

Lot Best By 4032305 8/2/2024

Courtesy: FDA Courtesy: FDA Courtesy: FDA

Rader Farms brand products were also recalled from Costco and HEB stores in some states. Read more here.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled fruit should throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

Anyone with questions can reach out to Willamette Valley Fruit Co. at 800-518-9865.

Learn more about the recall here.