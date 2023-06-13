(WJW) – Frozen fruit sold at Walmart stores across the country have been recalled this week, FDA officials say.
According to the FDA, Willamette Valley Fruit Co. voluntarily recalled frozen fruit packages containing strawberries grown in Mexico over possible Hepatitis A contamination.
There have been no reported illnesses at this time.
The packages were sold under the Great Value brand at Walmart stores between Jan. 24 and June 8 in several states, including Ohio.
The following products have been recalled:
Great Value Sliced Strawberries (64oz)
|Lot
|Best By
|4018305
|7/19/2024
|4019305
|7/20/2024
Great Value Mixed Fruit (64oz)
|Lot
|Best By
|Lot
|Best By
|4024205
|7/25/2024
|4033305
|8/3/2024
|4025305
|7/26/2024
|4034305
|8/4/2024
|4032305
|8/2/2024
|4035305
|8/5/2024
Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend (40oz)
|Lot
|Best By
|4032305
|8/2/2024
Rader Farms brand products were also recalled from Costco and HEB stores in some states. Read more here.
Anyone who has purchased the recalled fruit should throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.
Anyone with questions can reach out to Willamette Valley Fruit Co. at 800-518-9865.
Learn more about the recall here.