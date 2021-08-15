Frozen dog food recalled due to dangerous levels of vitamin D

(WJW) — Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company of Monroe, Washington, is recalling approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food, due to it containing elevated levels of Vitamin D.

In an alert on Friday, the FDA says consumers should stop feeding both the 2 lbs. and 4.5 lbs. packages listed below to their dog:

Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies

Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley

Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato

Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies

Dogs ingesting higher levels of Vitamin D may have vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss; and over time, renal dysfunction.

If your dog has consumed any of the products listed and are exhibiting these symptoms, contact your veterinarian.

Affected Simply Nourish frozen food products were distributed at select PetSmart stores nationwide.

Consumers who have purchased Simply Nourish Frozen Food are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You can contact the company at 1-800-938-6673 from Monday-Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm PST with any questions.