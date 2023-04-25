(WJW) A frosty start to the morning with sunshine.

Several counties are under a Freeze Warning.

Temperatures will climb into the low 50s during the afternoon. Clouds will move in quickly.

Rain develops by mid/late afternoon. Rain taper by mid/late evening.

Today’s FOXcast.

Temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average (63°) all week until Friday. Temperatures flirt with 60 next weekend.

The driest days this week look to be Wednesday and Thursday. Another unsettled weekend ahead.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Why has the pattern shifted “cooler” recently?

There are three reasons: First the tropical Pacific has now shifted to a cooler phase (MJO) as La Nina is fading. Secondly, a ridge of high pressure has developed over the Gulf of Alaska with low pressure over the Aleutian Islands, Thirdly, a strong high-pressure ridge over Greenland.

These elements have locked in this rainy and cooler pattern.

There is little chance of long stretches of warmth into early May.

The pattern is ripe for another rain/snow mix type system in early May. Stay tuned!

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes. The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring:

Big temperature swings are VERY common in northern Ohio.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol did some checking. After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found it was most common in March and April.