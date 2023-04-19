(WJW) – After a cold start, we will feel seasonably warmer temperatures on Wednesday with sunshine and a lake breeze.

Wednesday morning some communities are still under a freeze warning. You can find active weather alerts, here.

Temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s. Mostly sunny and quiet.

Here is the temperature forecast for today and tomorrow:

Highs near 80° by Thursday, but looking ahead, temperatures return to below normal this weekend and most of next week.

Our average highs right now are in the lower 60s.

The best chance for rain will be Friday from late morning/afternoon. At this time, the rain on Friday looks to be light and scattered. Rain Saturday will be heavier.

Temperatures will be colder Sunday morning with a brief mix.

Rainfall through Friday:

Rainfall Friday AND Saturday:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Big temperature swings are VERY common in northern Ohio. Meteorologist Scott Sabol did some checking. After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found it was most common in March and April.

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes.

The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring: