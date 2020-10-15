Frost Advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – Get those plants covered.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio.

Right now, the advisory has been issued for Sandusky, Ottawa, and Crawford counties Friday morning.

The Frost Advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

This is the result of a cold front coming in Thursday.

Frost can kill uncovered plants.

The advisory could be extended for more parts of Northeast Ohio as we see the impact of the front.

