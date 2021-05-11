Frost advisory issued for most of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for most of Northeast Ohio.

Starting on Wednesday from 2 a.m. until 8 a.m., the frost advisory is in effect for the following counties:

Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Medina, Morrow, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Wayne, Wood and Wyandot

Temperatures are expected to dip to as low as 33 degrees and create frost, which could kill sensitive outdoor plants. Residents of these areas are encouraged to take steps now to protect them.

The NWS says the highest possibility for frost in Lucas, Sandusky and Lorain will be further inland.