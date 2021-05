OHIO (WJW) — A frost advisory has been issued for Ashland, Ottawa and Sandusky counties.

The advisory goes into effect at 2 a.m. Tuesday and will last until 8 a.m.

Temperatures will be as low as 35 degrees, resulting in frost formation.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor plants if they are left uncovered.

Residents are encouraged to take steps now to protect their plants.