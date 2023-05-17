[Editor’s Note: In the video player above you can watch gardening tips from AJ Petitti.]

(WJW) – A frost advisory has been issued for many parts of Northeast Ohio.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol says we will see a quick cool down Wednesday night into Thursday.

That means you’ll want to take action to protect any sensitive plants.

According to the National Weather Service, if a Frost Advisory is issued you should cover up plants before the sun sets to help retain heat near the plants.

Other tips to protect your plants:

Cover outdoor plants with a frost cloth or an old bedsheet. Use a brick to anchor it down in case it’s windy.

Potted plants can be pulled into the garage or an enclosed porch.

Use topical treatments like Freezepruf for plants you can’t bring indoors.

The frost advisory is in effect from midnight until 8 a.m.

You can stay up-to-date on active weather alerts, here.

Click here to see the full FOX 8 forecast.