[Editor’s Note: In the video player above you can watch gardening tips from AJ Petitti.]
(WJW) – A frost advisory has been issued for many parts of Northeast Ohio.
Meteorologist Scott Sabol says we will see a quick cool down Wednesday night into Thursday.
That means you’ll want to take action to protect any sensitive plants.
According to the National Weather Service, if a Frost Advisory is issued you should cover up plants before the sun sets to help retain heat near the plants.
Other tips to protect your plants:
- Cover outdoor plants with a frost cloth or an old bedsheet. Use a brick to anchor it down in case it’s windy.
- Potted plants can be pulled into the garage or an enclosed porch.
- Use topical treatments like Freezepruf for plants you can’t bring indoors.
The frost advisory is in effect from midnight until 8 a.m.
You can stay up-to-date on active weather alerts, here.
Click here to see the full FOX 8 forecast.