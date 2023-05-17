[Editor’s Note: In the video player above you can watch gardening tips from AJ Petitti.]

(WJW) – A frost advisory has been issued for many parts of Northeast Ohio.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol says we will see a quick cool down Wednesday night into Thursday.

That means you’ll want to take action to protect any sensitive plants.

According to the National Weather Service, if a Frost Advisory is issued you should cover up plants before the sun sets to help retain heat near the plants. 

Other tips to protect your plants:

  • Cover outdoor plants with a frost cloth or an old bedsheet. Use a brick to anchor it down in case it’s windy.
  • Potted plants can be pulled into the garage or an enclosed porch.
  • Use topical treatments like Freezepruf for plants you can’t bring indoors.

The frost advisory is in effect from midnight until 8 a.m.

