Frost advisory goes into effect overnight for multiple counties here in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Get your jackets ready! A frost advisory has been issued for multiple counties here in Northeast Ohio.
According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is in effect for Ashtabula, Trumbull and Mahoning Counties from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday.
Temperatures could drop to as low as 34 degrees, resulting in widespread frost.
NWS reports that frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Residents are encouraged to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
