(WJW) – Friday is off to a chilly start, but the day will quickly warm up.

This morning, a Frost Advisory remains in effect for the following counties until 8 a.m. Friday.

You can find up-to-date weather alerts, here.

Temperatures are a bit warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Warmer south of the area, some places will see 70 by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine and dry.

Breezy and cooler to end the work week, with a gradual warm-up to around average as we head in Memorial Day weekend.

Our FOX 8 team of meteorologists is watching an east coast system closely: Rain along the Carolina coastline which moves NW into West Virginia and southern Ohio in spotty form Sunday.

Rain coverage Sunday and Sunday night will be small. Any showers would be brief and light.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The long-range temperature outlook shows summer warmth late next week/first weekend of June then temperatures will trend below normal.

So far this May has been the least humid May in northern Ohio since 1967!

Look at the last 5 years’ humidity levels:

The years with the most humid May days: 1957, 1959, 1962, 1970, 1977, 1991, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2004 & 2015.