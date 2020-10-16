Frost advisory issued for some counties, goes into effect overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The mercury has been dropping this evening. It’s definitely going to be a chilly night.

By early-morning, we’ll dip into the 30s in some areas. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca County from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. The same timing applies to Tuscarawas and Carroll and Columbiana Counties on Saturday, but those counties are under a FREEZE WATCH.

Sunshine returns in earnest Friday with lake clouds/few lake effect showers. Below average temperatures will continue as the weekend arrives with dry conditions, thankfully. The exception could be Sunday night when a few showers may assemble over the area.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: