Finally going home: Frontline ICU nurse receives double lung transplant after COVID-19 complications

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJW) — A frontline ICU nurse from Utah is finally going home after receiving a double lung transplant needed due to COVID-19 complications.

UF Health posted her story on Facebook Feb. 19.

CBS Miami reports Holker, 43, has three children and is a marathon runner with no underlying conditions. She contracted COVID-19 in November.

She was brought to UF Health Shands Hospital “for a chance to save her life,” the Facebook post states.

Her transplant was about a month ago.

“Jill is one of 12 COVID-19 patients who have received new lungs from UF Health’s nationally recognized lung transplant team in recent months. When it seems like all hope is lost, patients come to UF Health from across the country looking for a miracle,” the post states.

After months in the hospital and post-operative rehab, the hospital said she is finally going home.

“There was a handful of people who were fighting for me,” Holker said in the post. “Truly, sincerely fighting for me. And it was staff—people that never knew me.”