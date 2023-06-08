***Video above: More recent nonstop flights added to Hopkins.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Planning a trip to “The Golden State” this summer? You just might be in luck.

On Thursday, Frontier Airlines launched nonstop flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to San Diego International Airport.

Later this month, on June 21, the airline will begin offering nonstop flights from Hopkins to San Francisco International Airport.

Flights to San Diego will be three times a week and flights to San Francisco will be four times a week.

According to the Frontier, fares for both destinations will start as low as $119.

“Our commitment to Cleveland is strong,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airline. “San Diego and San Francisco are two of America’s most popular travel destinations. Now that summer has arrived, it is a perfect time to enjoy stunning California beaches and all the excitement each of these cities has to offer.”

Frontier now offers 17 nonstop destinations from Hopkins. More destinations were announced last month.

