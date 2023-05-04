Editor’s Note: The video above is about more Frontier nonstop flights.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Frontier Airlines has added new nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

It’s now offering nonstop flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico, Charlotte, North Carolina and Dallas Fort Worth.

Service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) May 4, 2023 4x/week $79* Charlotte (CLT) May 12, 2023 4x/week** $29* Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) May 12, 2023 4x/week $39*

“Cleveland is one of our fastest growing markets, and we couldn’t be more excited to offer nonstop service to these popular destinations, including the tropical tourism hotspot of Puerto Rico,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “This added service provides greater access to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right’ for those across the Cleveland metro.”

To celebrate the launch, Frontier is offering fares starting at $29 for nonstop travel through June 28, 2023, with a 3-day advance purchase required.

This week Frontier announced it would temporarily drop the price of its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass to $499/person. That’s a $500 savings from the retail price of $999.