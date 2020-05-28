Frontier announces new nonstop flight to Florida from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Frontier Airlines has added a new nonstop flight from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Introductory fares start at just $49 for a one-way flight to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
The service begins June 6.
The flights will be Saturdays only.
Frontier will begin temperature screenings for flight crew and passengers starting June 1.
The airline will also require everyone on board wears a mask.
**In the video, above, find out about non-stop flights returning to Hopkins Airport**
