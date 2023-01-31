CLEVELAND (WJW) – Frontier Airlines is planning seasonal nonstop flights from Cleveland to Puerto Rico this spring.

Starting May 4, the airlines will offer flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan. Frontier says it’s the only carrier to directly connect the two airports.

According to Frontier Airlines officials, with the new service, Frontier will serve 12 nonstop flights from Hopkins.

Fares will be as low as $69.

“Puerto Rico is one of the most popular destinations in the Caribbean with its beautiful beaches, rainforest and historic sites and we’re thrilled to provide those in the greater Cleveland area with convenient nonstop service to San Juan,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.

“We are delighted with this latest destination to the Cleveland market by Frontier Airlines,” said John Hogan, deputy chief of marketing and air service development at Hopkins.

