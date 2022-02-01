From roads to runways, Northeast Ohio travel likely to be impacted by this week’s storm

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Whether you plan to go by car, bus, train or plane this week, chances are your travel will be heavily impacted by the big storm bearing down on Northeast Ohio.

The people who take care of the roads, rails and runways say they are doing all they can to keep them safe.

Meanwhile, the message from the governor to the mayor of Cleveland is universal — stay home if you don’t have to go out after the storm hits.

“We will prioritize their safety at all costs, but we also will never give up,” said Dr. Floun’say Caver, COO of the Greater Cleveland RTA.

Dr. Caver says the transit agency is doing all it can to avoid a repeat of the MLK Day snow storm that shut down bus and rail service for the first time in recent memory.

He says RTA is working with the city of Cleveland to prioritize streets that need to be plowed and will pitch in themselves, if needed. The transit agency also has a plan to keep trains moving, using ice cutters and keeping rail cars out of the elements.

“Surely, we will be working with them to clear all streets, but for some of these priority routes during these major arteries, Euclid Avenue, Lorain, Detroit, West 25th, Kinsman, these places where we need to be able to keep travel and ensure that people can move through the city,” said Dr. Caver.

“Hopefully they have some training, they have some know-how from the previous storm that took place, so I hope that they took some lessons from that,” said an RTA rider, waiting for a bus in Public Square.

ODOT says it’s ready to clear area highways of snow, but warn drivers to be patient.

“We’re expecting one to two inches per hour, which means that if our plows go through, the snow’s going to keep falling behind them and it’s going to pile up pretty quickly,” said ODOT spokesperson Isaac Hunt.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Turnpike Commission issued a travel ban for high-profile vehicles, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday. That means trucks with double and triple trailers, mobile homes, boat and horse trailers towed by vehicles and high-profile campers are not allowed on any part of the turnpike through noon Friday.

“I don’t expect to be back until it’s all over and done with,” said an airline passenger headed to Biloxi, Mississippi.

“I started hearing, ‘Ah, getting out just in time,'” said another passenger, also flying to Mississippi.

“We met today with our stakeholders, with the airline reps and with our maintenance teams to ensure that our equipment is ready to go, our de-icing chemicals are ready, so we’re prepared,” said Commissioner of Airports Khalid Bahhur.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport officials are also asking passengers to be patient. Cancellations and delays are likely as other cities also get hit with ice and snow too.

“We have de-icing chemicals that we put on our runways and there’s a method for doing that as well. If you put it on too soon, it’s ineffective and if you put it on too late, it’s ineffective, so there’s a science behind it,” Bahhur said.

Airport officials say If you don’t hear from your airline first, you might want to check with them to see whether your flight is canceled or delayed.

Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Justin Bibb released a recorded statement, saying the city has collaborated with RTA and the Downtown Cleveland Alliance to add 30 more workers to help make sure crosswalks and bus shelters are clear of snow.