From high school courts to the NBA: How a local flooring company created a global reputation

SHRIEVE, Ohio (WJW) – With basketball season winding down to the most exciting time of the year, a local flooring company’s work will be on display for a global audience.

Surrounded by fields in Holmes County, The Ohio Floor Company made its reputation putting quality floors in local homes and high school gyms.

Kevin Miller, its vice president, says eventually they started finishing basketball floors for area colleges.

Miller says he would have never dreamed that the company would eventually be finishing basketball floors that would be used by NBA teams and in the NCAA tournament.

The floors themselves, which are portable floating floors, are built by a company in Michigan. They are shipped to Ohio where they are dried, sanded, painted, finished and then packaged and shipped to some of the most demanding customers.

“We do the Brooklyn Nets year after year, the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics we work on all those floors,” said Marketing Director Larry Wade.

Graphics and finishing work are currently being done on floors that will be used in the NCAA men’s and women’s tournament and the NCAA final four.

Two of the floors on which the graphics are currently being finished will be heading to arenas in Philadelphia and Chicago.

The work done on a floor destined for the NCAA women’s tournament in Whichita, Kansas is currently drying on racks in the company’s Holmes County facilities.

“I have to pinch myself every once in a while because its just great and to see it on TV and to tell my kids thats a floor that was in my building,” said Wade.

The employees trusted with finishing and painting the floors are all from local communities.

Wade says their work has been used for professional competition in Africa, for the FIBA World Cup in China and for the Olympics in Japan.

Still, he says most people drive past their operations in Holmes County not even realizing what they do inside and that is the way they like it.

Wade says the work they have done for the NBA and the NCAA has helped them get better at their craft, which still includes installing flooring for local homes.

In addition, they worked to finish basketball floors for 250 high schools last year.

“This is kind of where we grew up at in our home area, Amish country so to speak and we just stayed here,” said Miller. “We cut our teeth small time and that’s what we love to do. The NBA, the NCAA, that’s just icing on the cake for us,” said Wade.