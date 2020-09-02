From Cleveland to Maryland: Man to ride bicycle 460 miles in support of cancer charity

CLEVELAND (WJW)– VeloSano, a bike ride sponsored by the Cleveland Clinic to raise funding to fight cancer, had to go virtual this year.

The fight against cancer always remains a real challenge and there is also the challenge of opening a new business. Mickey and Mel’s Deli opens Sept. 10 in Fulton, Maryland.

They’re proud to admit that they’re basing a lot of what they do on Cleveland’s legendary Corky and Lenny‘s in Woodmere.

“Growing up in Cleveland, my father, my brother, my dad and granddad, we’d sometimes go almost daily; it was a family gathering, business. You know, that’s where we kind of grew up,” said deli owner Harley Magden.

Magden said those memories of corn beef sandwiches as big as your head will always remind him of his dad and grandpa.

Cancer took his dad, Mike, at the relatively young age of 66. Last week, as they were putting the finishing touches on their deli, Magden’s friend Peter Watts got a good idea. He would bring a little bit of Cleveland to Maryland with a four-day, 460-mile bike ride from Corky and Lenny’s to Mikey and Mel’s. The cargo? Stadium Mustard.

This is a long way for mustard.

Watts is riding an extra 50 miles so he can go through the Deep Creek Lake region of Maryland because cancer has touched his life as well.

“He’s a buddy of mine from the endurance cycling community and he has terminal cancer. And I’m trying to reach out to him to dedicate the ride or a part of the ride to him” Watts said.

Magden has put up $10,000 to start what he hopes will be a fundraiser to help fight cancer. He said it’s keeping cancer away from those you love so you can continue to make good memories over a sandwich with a friend.

Watts is leaving Cleveland from the Corky and Lenny’s parking lot at 7 a.m. on Sept. 7.

