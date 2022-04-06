(WJW) – Frito Lay is honoring women with a big donation to Women’s Sports Foundation and a special-edition bag of Cracker Jills.

Cracker Jack is committing $200,000 to the Foundation and is also asking fans to donate.

Those who donate at least $5 will get a bag of Cracker Jills.

The company says the iconic baseball snack celebrates women who break down barriers in sports.

“We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress,” said Tina Mahal, vice president, marketing at Frito-Lay North America. “Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed. We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks.”

There will be five different Crack Jill bags.

You can also find them at professional ballparks around the country.

You can make a donation here.