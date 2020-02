Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A brief period of cold is here through Thursday before temperatures climb above normal this weekend. There’s a good possibility that flurries will be flying around Thursday morning.

We’re watching the midwest temperature drop next week. Chances are looking likely that this cold air will be traversing east around the end of the month.

Check out how cold it will be during bus stop time Thursday morning:

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.