Frigid cold, high winds to start weekend; Temps rebound, plenty of sun ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans will have to endure through more frigid temps and high winds before catching a break for a few days. Spring-like temps are moving into the area to start off the week.

Due to the gusty winds, some of which could be as high as 40 mph at times, along with some sporadic power outages, a wind advisory will go into effect for Saturday in some counties.

Although the first half of the weekend will feature more cloud cover, some snow showers and cold temperatures, the second half of the weekend features sun and milder temperatures.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

