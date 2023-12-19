[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 News coverage on a 13-year-old’s plan to commit a mass shooting at a Canton synagogue.]

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Less than a week after a 13-year-old boy was put on probation for plotting a mass shooting at a Canton synagogue, the same campus was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

An unknown suspect emailed Temple Israel, claiming explosives had been planted inside Shaaray Torah Synagogue along 30th Street Northwest, according to a Canton police report.

The threat was discovered Monday morning. Rabbi David Komerofsky told police the email’s sender said they would “make sure everyone inside would die and they would kill their families and gouge their eyes out,” reads the report.

The building was evacuated and those inside went to the nearby Weis Park. A Canton patrol officer and his K-9 swept the building and found no explosives.

Police noted potential charges of making terroristic threats, ethnic intimidation and inducing panic, according to the report.

Rabbi Komerofsky sent a statement to FOX 8 News on Tuesday:

The threat was one of hundreds made to various synagogues in the last several days. We are grateful to law enforcement for their swift, consistent and professional response. These can be frightening times and we must remain steadfast in our commitment to continue practicing Judaism and living Jewish values. This means both physical security and spiritual nourishment, and we cannot allow this growing hatred to threaten either. Temple Israel Rabbi David Komerofsky

The synagogue shares a campus with Temple Israel, at which a 13-year-old boy admitted to having a “detailed plan” to commit a mass shooting and set fire to the building. Authorities discovered the plans on a social media platform in September.

A court ordered probation and counseling for the teen and barred him from using the internet without supervision, The Associated Press reported. He was also ordered to write a report on a book about Carl Lutz, a Swiss diplomat credited with saving tens of thousands of Jews from the Holocaust during World War II.

Federal officials have warned the threat of violence related to the conflict in Israel will likely be heightened through the winter months, according to a bulletin published earlier this month. Officials warned large public gatherings “could become a convenient target for those inspired to commit violence against Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Arab communities.”