(WJW) – Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate and pay tribute to their beloved friend and former Friends co-star, Lisa Kudrow, as she turned 60 years old.

Aniston shared a series of photos featuring herself, Cox and Kudrow.

Alongside the images, Aniston expressed her admiration, referring to Kudrow as one of her favorite people on the planet. She praised Kudrow’s immense talent as a comedian and actor, emphasizing the honor she felt working with her all these years.

“She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you…I love you, my sweet Floosh,” Aniston wrote on Instagram.

Similarly, Cox posted her own tribute, affectionately calling Kudrow “Loot.” She declared Kudrow to be the smartest, funniest, and most thoughtful person, expressing gratitude for the love and understanding she always experiences in Kudrow’s presence.

“I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love,” Cox wrote.

Earlier this year, Kudrow and Aniston stood by Cox’s side as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The trio shared a joint speech, emphasizing the deep bond they share. Cox expressed her gratitude for their unwavering friendship, proclaiming Aniston and Kudrow as her sisters.